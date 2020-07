JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A 26-year-old Glennville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.

According to Wayne County Sheriff John Carter, Tony Curtis Johnson has been identified as the victim.

Johnson was driving south on Highway 169 near Oglethorpe Road in Jesup when his freight truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

Wayne County Emergency Medical Services, Jesup Fire Department, Madray Springs Volunteer Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.