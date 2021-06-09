Glass manufacturer set to create new jobs to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – State and local officials on Tuesday announced a glass manufacturer will be opening a new facility in Beaufort County this year.

The $3.1 investment from Materials Research Group is expected to create 27 new jobs.

“When a company chooses to call South Carolina home, we commit to having their back every step of the way, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store for this company,” stated Gov. Henry McMaster.

The company specializes in manufacturing ready-to-press glass powders and other products used in the aerospace, sensor, automotive, medical and battery markets.

“I am happy to see Materials Research Group choose our community,” said Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson. “Investments like this, in turn, become opportunities for area residents to find meaningful employment.”

Set to be completed by December of this year, the new facility will be located at 45 Schein Loop in Beaufort.

“We are excited to welcome Materials Research Group to the City of Beaufort and to the Beaufort Commerce Park,” said Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray. “The success of our industrial park has been years in the making and this investment is a testament to all the work that has been put in.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $50,000 grant to Beaufort County to assist with costs related to the project.

Those interested in joining the Materials Research Group are encouraged to visit the company’s contact page online.