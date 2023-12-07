SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holidays mark the passage of time. They can represent fond memories of time spent with those we love.

But when we lose someone special, it can feel like there’s nothing to celebrate, and the holidays can magnify that loss. Even the sound of holiday music can be a source of pain for those in mourning.

Father Kevin Kelly of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church explains how difficult it can be to walk in sadness while those around you are experiencing joy.

“If we’re grieving, we feel like they don’t want to see it, they don’t want to see us because our grief becomes a burden to them, and so we start to feel like we are a burden to them. So, we feel isolated, we feel cut off… all of this comes up in that first year.”

He also says it’s important to remember that you’re grieving because you’ve loved, have been loved and continue to love.

“So when we love somebody, they are a part of us, their life is a part of our life, and we actually give them a piece of our heart. When that person dies, we don’t get that piece of our heart back. It is gone. It’s missing, and we feel its loss.”

The pain of missing your loved one can be all-consuming but some coping strategies may provide comfort. Mary Hubbard of Shrink Savannah says people should give themselves the time and space to grieve in the way that works for them.

“Learning how to say no to things that make you uncomfortable, events that you don’t necessarily have to attend. You don’t have to do it. Setting boundaries and self-care are so important to get through this period of time.”

For some, it may feel better to cancel the holiday altogether while they heal. For others, traditions and routines are a symbol of life continuing. The important thing is to do what’s right for you and your family.

Many people turn to their faith in times of sorrow. Others seek therapy, and still, others prefer solitude. Hubbard says grief is a complex process of acceptance that cannot be fast-tracked, and adds that the goal is not getting over the loss but instead, learning to live with it.

The Hospice Foundation of America recommends the “Three C’s” to navigate the first year of holidays without your loved one:

CHOOSE how to celebrate. Don’t feel obligated to attend gatherings if it’s not comfortable.

COMMUNICATE your choices so others understand your need for flexibility.

COMPROMISE with those grieving with you because everyone processes loss differently.

Experts also say that rather than avoiding grief, it can be helpful to lean into it, allowing yourself the time to feel your emotions.

Hubbard says embracing grief can sometimes be the pathway through the pain.

“My advice would always be to give yourself grace and to allow yourself the space to feel these uncomfortable feelings and that it’s all OK. Even though it’s so uncomfortable, it’s leaning into that discomfort that’s going to help you in the future.”