Give back, get coffee: Dunkin’ partners with Red Cross for National Blood Donor Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s National Blood Donor Month comes amid historically low blood supply levels.

To help drive donations, Dunkin’ has teamed up with the American Red Cross to give away hundreds of vouchers throughout Savannah.

While supplies last, donors who give blood in January will receive a voucher for a free Medium Iced Coffee and a free Classic Donut to be used at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” stated Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Melissa Goulette.

The Red Cross is also offering a chance for January donors to win some big prizes: a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles or a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

There are several ways to schedule an appointment: