Girl Boss Studios: A women’s collaborative business movement

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – One Lowcountry female entrepreneur is putting the girl boss in business, quite literally.

Adding a twist to a new concept, Girl Boss Studios is taking independent artists and offering them access to a full studio environment to work on their craft, whatever it may be.

“Girl Boss Beauty Studios is a co-op for independent artists, women powered to come here and run their own business with the assistance of coaching, grants, funding, and business guidance,” Girl Boss Studios founder Takiya Smith said.

“These are things they may not know that they need to do in order to start their own business.”

The studio is the first female, minority-owned business in the area.

“I intend to set the tone and keep blazing the trail.” Takiya Smith

“It’s actually an honor, this is something that has been a vision of mine for the last 11 years,” Smith said.

She continued, “Being the first founder, female, minority-owned in this area, I hear a lot of people say, you know Jasper County, Beaufort County or the surrounding counties, ‘we don’t have this’ and ‘there is not anything here,’” Smith said.

“I’m the type of individual that for me I see the glass is half full versus half empty, and I figure if it’s not here then let’s bring it.”

Smith told WSAV NOW, the road to success hasn’t always been easy. She said she got into this business as a means of taking care of her children.

“A lot of people may not know my story, but I was homeless,” Smith said. “I escaped from a physically abusive relationship, and in doing that my children and I ended up homeless and my entering into the beauty industry was just a hustle.”

“It was put food on the table, clothes on their back, and a roof over our head and it transpired into me opening my own lash spa, several locations, and as I did that I wanted to inspire people,” Smith said.

“When I see a need I don’t think about it I just go for it and I don’t realize how much of an impact it has until it beings to snowball.” Takiya Smith

One of Smith’s goals is to mentor entrepreneurs while teaching them how to properly run a business.

“I teach them etiquette, customer service everything that comes with functioning a business so that they can grow,” Smith said. “The mentality I have always adopted is how can I offer my people what I have been blessed to have? Which is to grow in the industry.”

While Girl Boss Studios in Hardvilele currently serves as the pilot location, Smith says she has plans to expand.

“We actually have several other projects that are underway throughout Beaufort County and expanding into Chatham County in Savannah,” Smith says.

“Girl Boss Studios sets out to inspire and empower women.” – Takiya Smith Takiya Smith

The Hardeeville location for Girl Boss Studios holds a capacity for eight artists to run their business out of.

“We have four private studios, we have four stations and they have the capacity and ability to function as office space, as beauty space, health, and wellness so we can collaborate with massage artists, beauty artists, nail technicians, lash artists, anyone running an office anyone starting up a small business.”

Girl Boss Studios opens Wednesday, Sept. 29. Guests planning to attend the grand opening can register at: http://www.TakiyaLaShauneSalon.com/entrepreneurship