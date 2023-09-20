SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A fight during last Friday’s football game between Savannah High and Cross Creek ended the game early and has caused both teams to forfeit their games scheduled for this Friday.

According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) officials, a player from each team began to fight on the field, and the situation escalated as more players became involved.

Due to the fight, SCCPSS officials decided to end the game in the third quarter.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) issued a statement on Wednesday, explaining that each team will have to forfeit their next scheduled football game.

“The GHSA sanctions are significant due to the severity of the incident,” the statement reads.

In addition to the game forfeiture, multiple student-athletes face additional game suspensions due to their misconduct.

GHSA is still investigating the situation, and there may be additional student disciplinary consequences to come.

There is also a joint investigation ongoing between the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department and the Richmond County School System Police pertaining to the fight.