GHSA investigating SCCPSS high school for possible violations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a local high school for possible violations of Georgia High School Association (GHSA) by-laws.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has not yet said what high school is involved, but a spokesperson did confirm the GHSA investigation to News 3.

The organization is responsible for overseeing high school athletics and activities in the state. SCCPSS says they will cooperate with GHSA as accordingly.

“Our work to follow the established rules and regulations throughout all of our high schools is a matter of priority as we seek to ensure that every student is afforded a fair, safe, and competitive athletic experience,” a statement from SCCPSS reads. “As the matter has not been rendered final, there are no further details at this time.”

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.