SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Ghost Pirates made a special delivery to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Savannah Thursday afternoon.

Back on Dec. 17, the Pirates held a teddy bear toss at their game where thousands of bears were thrown onto the ice after their first goal. Those bears were collected, sanitized and bagged.

Thursday, the players met with Jeanie Fisher from Hugaroo, a non-profit organization that delivers bears to children in need.

“Savannah Ghost Pirates collected over 4,000 stuffed animals on Dec. 17. Last year, Hugaroo gave 9,500 stuffed animals to children in Savannah and now we have 4,000 already to give to those in need. So were so excited. This is tremendous,” said Fisher when asked about the animals collected a few weeks ago.

A representative said this is just the first of many bear deliveries they plan to make to the hospital.