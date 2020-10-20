Ghost Face Gangster is final defendant sentenced in meth trafficking investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An admitted member of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more than nine years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Coastal Georgia.

Daniel “Dirty” Jeffers, 31, of Savannah, was a major supplier for a drug operation, according to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia.

He was sentenced to 110 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Christine says Jeffers is the last of 19 defendants to be sentenced in the investigation, dubbed “Operation Who’s Laughing Now.” It’s an offshoot of Operation Vanilla Gorilla, an investigation that targeted major drug trafficking by members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, known as “a violent, prison-based white supremacist gang.”

Jeffers, according to court documents and testimony, supplied meth to co-defendants in Operation Who’s Laughing Now. He would frequently deliver meth supplied by Mexican cartels by way of Atlanta.

Defendants were indicted back in May 2019 on a variety of drug and gun charges. The 18 other defendants pleaded guilty and have since been sentenced to federal prison terms, ranging to upwards of 11 years.

After Jeffers completes his prison sentence, he must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“With the final sentence in an operation that saw every single defendant plead guilty, our courageous law enforcement partners conducted a solid investigation that shut down an organization of violent, gang-related and cartel-supplied meth traffickers,” Christine stated. “We’re proud to punctuate these prosecutions with prison sentences that remove every one of these poison-pushers from our community.”

Operation Who’s Laughing Now was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney and OCDETF Coordinator Marcela Mateo and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Pennington.