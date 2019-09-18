Ghost Coast Distillery to host ‘Shots and Headshots’ event Wednesday to benefit United Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ghost Coast Distillery is hosting Shots and Headshots Wednesday night to benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The event is Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Ghost Coast Distillery, located at 641 Indian Street in Savannah.

Guests are asked to make a $10 donation to the United Way of the Coastal Empire in exchange for a free Ghost Coast shot and a professional headshot taken by Photographer Somi Benson-Jaja and the team from Shot by Somi Studios. Headshots can be purchased for $50 per edited photo, and all proceeds will be donated to United Way.

The event will also feature appetizers by Zunzi’s, desserts by Cape Creations Catering and live music by Jacob Evans.

