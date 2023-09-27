SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Before the cool fall weather starts to settle in, take yourself on a weekend getaway to destress for a reasonable price.

Using FlightFrom and Google Flights, here are a few direct non-stop round-trip flights for the month of October from Savannah Hilton Head Airport, so you can sneak away for the weekend.

New York (JFK), Sep. 29th to Oct. 1st

If you want to fly jetBlue for the weekend, the price for Blue basic is $288, and for Blue is $338, for a round trip.

Flying Delta, a basic economy ticket is around $293 and a main cabin is $353 and up for a round trip.

The cheapest option would be to book a one-way economy flight with Delta to JFK, and then a one-way flight back with jetBlue, with a total of around $268.

U.S. News reports that to find the cheapest domestic flights, buying a ticket three to six months in advance is ideal.

Dallas (DFW), Oct. 13th to 15th

Flying American Airlines, an economy round trip ticket would cost $420, and for main plus tickets $524. If you don’t mind staying until the 17th the price drops to $354.

A round-trip Delta economy flight would be around $429 and a main cabin flight for $489.

If you are flying with United Airlines, a basic economy ticket would be $439 and for economy $479.

“The best day to book flights is whenever you find a cheap deal. And cheap flights can pop up at any hour, every day of the week,” according to an article by Thrifty Traveler.

“It’s less about the day, and more about using the right tools (and having the right mindset) to find a great deal.”

Chicago (ORD), Oct. 13th to 15th

Basic economy tickets for United Airlines are $432 and for economy seating $492.

Flying Delta, a basic economy ticket would be $429 and the main cabin would be $451.

When it is best to fly basic economy? Nerdwallet reports that the best time to fly economy is when your plans are firmly set, traveling alone and don’t mind where you sit.

Miami (MIA or FLL), Oct 13th to 15th