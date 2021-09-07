Get a Taste of Downtown Statesboro this Friday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown event is coming up Friday, featuring favorite Statesboro restaurants, local businesses, live music and entertainment.

Hosted by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, this public event on Main Street is open to all ages on Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Guests can take part in an appetizer sampling scavenger hunt, tasting food from over 25 of the city’s best restaurants. Participating businesses will be open late, and there will also be vendors available on the lawn of the courthouse.

Tickets and wristbands will be available for purchase Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Friday tent at the courthouse. Tickets cannot be purchased in advance and will be available by cash only.

Taste of Downtown will feature a variety of live performers, including:

Ashanti Floyd, The Mad Violinist, at Divvy Desk

Brandi Harvey on the courthouse steps

Dan Larkin at Vandy’s

Juliette Muldrew on West Main by Bull & Barrel

Chris Lee inside of Southern Pottery

Daffani Eason at the Georgia Southern BIG Alley

Dylan Bragg and Miles Willis at Eagle Creek Brewing Co. (8 p.m.)

Visit the Taste of Downtown Facebook event for more information or to RSVP.