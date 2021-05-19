Gerard Butler stops by Rincon PD during filming

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Actor Gerard Butler took a break from filming Tuesday to meet with some local police officers.

The Rincon Police Department shared photos of Butler posing outside of headquarters and meeting one of their K9s.

“What a class act!” the department wrote on Facebook.



photos: Rincon Police Department

Known for “300” and the “Fallen” franchise, the Scottish actor is in town working on a film titled “Chase.”

Bill Marinella Casting has been sharing opportunities for extras and stand-ins to work on the feature film.

It’s just the latest production to come to the area. Recent shoots include “Devotion,” starring Glen Powell and Joe Jonas, and Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.”