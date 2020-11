SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia State Patrol, a driver died after a single vehicle crash Thursday morning in Bryan County.

Troopers say a tractor trailer lost control on I-16, crossed the median and the opposite traffic lanes before crashing into the wood line.

Troopers say the driver died at the scene.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.