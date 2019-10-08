Georgia Tech Hosts Clean Energy Roadshow

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – The 9th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow will make its stop in Savannah at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus Tuesday. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. till noon.

The Roadshow travels the state of Georgia, to help educate communities about clean energy.

People receive an opportunity to take a walking tour of various low-emission and zero-emission vehicles.

Experts will discuss how rural and urban communities use – or could benefit from the use of – electric, propane and natural gas vehicles in private and commercial transportation. They will also discuss how fleets can make informed decisions.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com.