Georgia Supreme Court upholds Mosely murder conviction

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Supreme Court decided to uphold the murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery convictions of Rashard Mosely.

Mosely was convicted of a 2014 eight day crime spree with multiple victims, during which Mosely and his girlfriend, Laquan Brown, tried to make some cash off unsuspecting men.

Among their victims, Ivory Carter. Brown lured Carter to Hampstead street – where investigators say she and Mosely robbed and then killed him.

In his appeal, Mosely argued his trial used insufficient evidence, the court allowed hearsay statements to be used against him and his trial counsel was ineffective. The Supreme Court disagreed with appeal’s arguments.