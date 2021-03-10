Georgia State Railroad Museum prepares for reimagined Eggstravaganza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Railroad Museum announced their plans to host Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 27th.

From 10 am to 1pm, families can celebrate the holiday season at the large, open-air historic site.

Staff and volunteers will be positioned throughout the outdoor museum handing out treats.

Blacksmith demonstrations by Coastal Heritage Society will occur throughout the day as well as an egg woodturning demonstration by Lowcountry Turners.

The Eggstravaganza is $5 per person for all participants, ages eighteen months and older.

Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/EggstravaganzaGSRM.

Registration will close at midnight the day before the event. Admission is free to Coastal Heritage Society members.

The Railroad Museum and the Eggstravaganza will be observing social distancing protocols and implementing enhanced sanitizing procedures.

All participants are required to wear a face covering