Georgia State Patrol investigates deadly Liberty Co. crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials investigate a deadly crash in Liberty County Thursday morning.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to I-95 in Liberty County a little before 7:00 a.m.

According to a trooper, the driver of a 2002 Toyota Corolla pulled his vehicle onto the grass off the road due to a mechanical failure just south of exit 76 on I-95 SB.

A tractor trailer struck the Corolla from behind. The 62-year old driver of the Corolla was transported to Savannah where he later died.

The name of the driver has not been released. Authorities are attempting to notifying next of kin now.

GSP continues to investigate.

