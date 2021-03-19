Georgia State Patrol investigates deadly Fort Stewart crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol investigates a single vehicle crash Thursday on the Ft. Stewart military installation that claimed a life.

Troopers responded Thursday afternoon to the scene on State Route 119 near mile marker 27 in Liberty County.

Troopers say the Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when it left the roadway crashing into the tree line.

Troopers say a front passenger, Jakelia Haggray-Fennell , 24, died from injuries from the crash.

Emergency crews transported the driver and a rear passenger to the hospital for injuries.

The extent of their injuries was not released at the time of this report.

Troopers say charges against the driver may be pending.

Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.