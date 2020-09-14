Georgia Southern Army ROTC hosts 9/11 memorial climb

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Cadets in Georgia Southern University’s Eagle Battalion held a 9/11 memorial stair climb in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The cadets’ route through Paulson Stadium replicated the 110 flights of stairs in the Twin Towers.

“It gives us a reminder that not everything is free, some people gave their lives for it,” says Cadet Commander, Aaron Geter III.

Geter organized the route to feature pictures of first responders who lost their lives that day as a way to motivate cadets to keep pushing forward.

“Just thinking about that day motivated all of the cadets and you can tell by their faces that they were tired but pushed through it anyway,” explains Command Sergeant Major, Asa Lanier.

This is the Battalions second annual memorial climb and they say they plan to continue to hold the event every year from now on.