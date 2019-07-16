Georgia Southern University to host a Summer Celebration this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University President Kyle Merrero and First Lady Jane Merrero hosted a summer celebration for the Eagle Nation on the Armstrong campus Monday.

As part of a longstanding tradition, dating back to 1948, attendees enjoyed freshly cut watermelon, other fruits and ice cream. The university said the event is a way to provide cool treats to students, faculty and staff who are still on campus during hot, summer months.

There are two more events this week:

Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. – Liberty Campus (175 West Memorial Drive, Hinesville) Outside of Student Commons

– Liberty Campus (175 West Memorial Drive, Hinesville) Outside of Student Commons Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. – Statesboro Campus (1332 Southern Drive, Statesboro) On the Pedestrium near the Carruth Building

Both events are open to the public, and all are welcome. The university said it is hoping for a big community turnout.