Georgia Southern University's incoming president visits the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga.,(WSAV)- Georgia Southern University's incoming president is ready to hit the ground running.

Dr. Kyle Marrero is the 14th named president of the university and said he's excited for his new role.

Marrero told News 3 it's inspiring to see Georgia Southern's programs expanding and he hopes to collabrate and create new ones for future students.

Under Marrero's tenure as president, at the University of West Georgia, the university achieved records in enrollment, something he hopes could be a possibilty at Georgia Southern.

He also added that he wants to make Georgia Southern a regional powerhouse.

"This is an opportunity to bring together very distinct campuses. It'll take time. It'll take me listening, understanding the cultures, the history, the heritages, the beliefs, the direction. That isn't going to be over night. That's going to take some time and I'm committed to being here to see that to fruition," Marrero said.

Marrero will officially take over as president on April first.