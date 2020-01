STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University announced Friday afternoon the resignation of Director of Athletics, Tom Kleinlein.

According to the school, Kleinlein is leaving to pursue another professional opportunity, effective Jan. 21.

Kleinlein spent eight years in Statesboro leading the athletics department.

School officials say an interim athletic director will be announced soon and the university will be moving forward with a national search for its new athletic director.