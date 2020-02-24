Georgia Southern to host Sexual Assault Awareness Week in Statesboro this week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University will host Sexual Assault Awareness Week this week on its Statesboro campus.

The Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) and Sexual Assault Student Educators at Georgia Southern are working with the University’s Counseling Center, Student Wellness and Health Promotion and the Office of Public Safety this week. The goal is to raise awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence.

“The Georgia Southern University Sexual Assault Response Team believes hosting Sexual Assault Awareness Week is important in order to provide education and consciousness-raising about sexual violence and its impacts,” said Lauren Patterson, chair of SART. “The Sexual Assault Response Team hopes to educate students, faculty, staff and the community to help everyone better understand what can be done to reduce the incidence rates of sexual violence and that survivors of sexual violence will feel seen, heard and supported.”

Below is a list of highlights happening on campus this week.

Rape Aggression Defense Course (RAD)

When: Monday, Feb. 24 through Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: The Office of Public Safety

What: Attendees will learn realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. The course will address awareness, risk reduction and risk avoidance. This is not a martial arts class. Registration is required. CLICK HERE.

The Clothesline Project

When: Monday Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 27

Where: Russell Union Commons, Henderson Library and the Recreational Activity Center (RAC)

What: The Clothesline Project is a T-shirt display that honors and empowers victims of violence. T-shirts are made by students who may have been impacted by violence or who are honoring someone impacted by violence. Survivors are encouraged to create their own T-shirt and add it to the display.

Take Back the Night March

When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: University Store Bus Stop

What: Survivors, supporters or survivors and those who seek to end sexual assault and domestic violence are invited to march through campus to raise awareness.

End the Violence Rally

When: Thursday, Feb. 27

Where: Russell Union Rotunda

What: Survivors are encouraged to let their voices be heard at this candlelight vigil and open mic event. All are invited to listen, support and learn how everyone plays a role in ending sexual assault and domestic violence.

Sexual Assault Awareness Week for the Armstrong Campus is set for March 30 through April 3. For a complete schedule of events for both campuses, CLICK HERE.