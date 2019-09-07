Georgia Southern students with family in the Bahamas collecting supplies to send home after Dorian

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of students at Georgia Southern University with family in the Bahamas are collecting supplies to send home after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

Officials say the storm killed at least 30 people, including three of GS student Brittni Swain’s close family members. Dozens of other students at the university have personal ties to the island. They told News 3 that they are all still emotional, but trying to stay strong to get their loved ones the supplies they need.

“We’re taking medicine, food, water, canned goods; all the basic necessities that everyone would need for themselves,” Zae Moss, a GS student said. “We need them back at home because we lost everything, honestly.”

Students will be collecting supplies through next week. If you’d like to donate, you can do so in the GS student and at The Property Mart office at 1800 Chandler Rd.

If you’re in the Savannah area, click here to learn how you can help.