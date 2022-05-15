STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade might be overturned, young people are taking a stand on the issue.

On Sunday, a couple dozen demonstrators took to the steps of the Bulloch County Courthouse to protest what they call a life-changing decision made by the Supreme Court.

“It worries me for the future because I still have a good ways to go before I’m going to be out there and I just want to be able to live life like everyone else, have full potential,” demonstrator Ava Degarlais said. “I don’t want something like a pregnancy or something like having my rights taken away prevent me from being able to live my life to the fullest.”

Behind Sunday’s rally was a group of students from Georgia Southern University, who say women’s rights are under attack. For organizer Bri Lowrey, the issue is personal.

“In high school, I was raped,” she said. “It was a very sad time. I found out I was pregnant. So, I exercised my choice and just know that if it was any other way, my life would not be like it was today.”

Demonstrators in the crowd stood behind people with stories like Bri’s and argue it’s about having control over your body.

“We’re showing that we’re not OK with this,” said Quinell Degarlais, a Georgia Southern student. “We’re trying our best with everything whether it’s voting, whether it’s being at these protests, to be able to say we’re not OK with this.”

But across the street, a few anti-abortion demonstrators saw it differently.

“If you have any sort of conscience and you saw an actual abortion, you wouldn’t be over there right now,” pro-life demonstrator Cathy said. “Because it is murder.”

Young people in the crowd — some who can’t even vote yet — feel Roe’s fate is up to them.

“As time changes, the younger generations are going to be the ones in charge and making laws and all that,” Ava Degarlais said. “We have different views and we need to make sure we get it so that everybody can just be equal and we don’t have to live in a world of fear.”

Organizers also encouraged people to take to the polls for Georgia’s primary election next Tuesday, May 24.

The Supreme Court’s final opinion on Roe v. Wade is not expected until late June.