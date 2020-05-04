Georgia Southern sets virtual graduation schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University has announced virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

Each graduate will be recognized individually, and there will be several special guests. The university says it cannot yet announce the rescheduled date for the in-person ceremonies.

The following dates and times of the virtual ceremonies have been finalized:

Friday, May 8 at 9 a.m.- Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing

Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m.- College of Arts and Humanities

Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m.- College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m.- College of Education

Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m.- College of Science and Mathematics

Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m.- Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health

Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m.- Parker College of Business

Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.- Waters College of Health Professions

Each ceremony will be livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page and through our commencement website at www.GeorgiaSouthern.edu/Commencement. Each ceremony will also be archived on the commencement site.

“We look forward to also welcoming everyone to a rescheduled, in-person, ceremony at a date-to-be-determined,” GS said.

Georgia Souther says that students who choose not to participate in the rescheduled ceremony are invited to participate in the regular Dec. 11 and 12 commencement ceremonies.