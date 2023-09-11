STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University Army ROTC cadets found their own way to honor first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“This event is physically challenging but it’s good to be thinking about them,” said Cadet Ethan Reddick.

The cadets climbed 110 flights of stairs Monday, the same number of flights as in the Twin Towers.

“We, at the end of the day, know that we’re done climbing the stairs. but they had no idea what they would find when they got up to the top of the Towers,” Reddick said.