Georgia Southern launches CARES center for students, faculty to self-report COVID-19 cases on campus

Students respond after the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern changes venue of Spring graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University is providing students, faculty and staff with a new resource during the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure the safety of all on campus.

On Monday, the university launched a new reporting center called CARES, which stands for COVID-19 Answers Resources Evaluation and Self-reporting.

Georgia Southern says it is designed to be a central portal where the University community can self-report a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 diagnosis, or submit questions and concerns. A trained staff team will follow up submissions.

“Providing our students, faculty and staff with this robust center, which is an invaluable addition to the long list of precautions and preventive measures we are taking to keep our university community safe, is critically important to ensuring our community is supported during this pandemic,” said Georgia Southern president Kyle Marrero. “We are providing this center to streamline communications and mitigate the spread of the virus on our campuses and I am so appreciative to our team here for developing this self-reporting tool.”

Students, faculty and staff can use the Georgia Southern mobile app, website, internal portal, e-mail or phone to contact the CARES Center for answers to their COVID-19-related questions, self-report test results and symptoms, obtain an evaluation of their situation and resources for their COVID-19-related academic and employment needs.

Georgia Southern says the CARES Center is being staffed by University leadership and representatives from human resources, academic affairs, student affairs and IT services.

The CARES Center will also have a team that will contact anyone on campus who were likely exposed to a person with self-reported positive test results.

“Unlike contact tracing, which is performed by the Department of Public Health, contact notification helps the University quickly communicate to affected faculty, staff, and/or students to mitigate the potential spread of the virus,” Georgia Southern said in a statement.

The university is prepared to test symptomatic students in the fall, GS says. The Student Health Services offices on both the Armstrong and the Statesboro campuses will have testing.