STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University is honoring graduates with five commencement ceremonies this week.

Roughly 4,200 students are graduating from the university’s 10 colleges.

The first ceremony took place Tuesday morning in Statesboro for undergraduate and graduate students from the colleges of Arts and Humanities and Science and Mathematics, the Waters College of Health Professions and the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health.

Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degrees were presented to Fred Gretsch and Dinah Gretsch, namesakes of the university’s nationally recognized school of music.

The rest of the ceremonies are as follows:

Statesboro: Allen E. Paulson Stadium (207 Lanier Drive)

Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. – Students from the Parker College of Business and the College of Education

Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. – Students from all of the University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing

Savannah: Enmarket Arena (620 Stiles Ave)