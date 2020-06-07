Georgia Southern investigating, holding listening sessions following racist social media posts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University has issued a statement and scheduled listening sessions in response to racists social media posts, the university says.

Georgia Southern issued a statement on Friday, saying the university has learned of “inappropriate and offensive social media posts” including content “expressing ignorance, racism, discrimination, and disrespect.” The university said it is outraged and saddened.

GS said a team representing the Office of Inclusive Excellence and the Division of Student Affairs is looking into “each incident.” It is unclear at this time how many social media posts prompted the statement. Read the university’s full statement below.

“We join you in outrage over the recent events in our country, including the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. These events shed light on our nation’s deep divide regarding racial equality. We extend our continued condolences to the families involved and all members of our learning community who are personally affected by these tragedies – especially our students, faculty, and staff of color. Recently, Georgia Southern University learned of some inappropriate and offensive social media posts. We are outraged to see such social media posts that include statements, images, videos and other content expressing ignorance, racism, discrimination, and disrespect. We are saddened that you must deal with these inappropriate messages while also living through a global health pandemic and witnessing violence and division across our country. There are some real, historical and divisive biases in our society. These biases are shaped by who we are, where we are from, and so much more. At Georgia Southern, we are committed to overcoming these biases. We assure you that when we become aware of possible incidents of racial bias, they are taken seriously. A team representing the Office of Inclusive Excellence and the Division of Student Affairs thoroughly reviews each incident and determines the appropriate course of action. The Georgia Southern community prioritizes Inclusive Excellence where we respect individuals and all the identities we represent. Our success as an institution depends on how well we engage in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Furthermore, our students’ success is also dependent on their ability to navigate the most challenging of issues, and right now many of them center on diversity, equity, and inclusion. As new leaders at Georgia Southern, we embrace the university’s values of openness and inclusion, and reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive community where every member of the Georgia Southern family feels they are heard and valued. We want to reiterate President Marrero’s message to faculty, staff, students and alumni on Monday that we must take measures to stand up for our shared values, and for one another. You should know the university is working on a path forward to our shared value of Inclusive Excellence in the following ways: Scheduling Virtual Community Listening Sessions for students, alumni, faculty and staff (a separate email will be sent to each group with meeting details). Soliciting ideas for systematic improvement via our Inclusive Excellence Idea Catcher: https://academics.georgiasouthern.edu/diversity/inclusive-excellence-idea-catcher/. Undergoing a comprehensive policy review to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion are fully incorporated into all university practices and procedures. Adding an Inclusive Excellence video to the SOAR orientation curricula for incoming students. Ensuring our first-year experience course now includes five modules focused exclusively on Inclusive Excellence. Let us engage in respectful dialogue about the most challenging issues facing our community and our world while showing what it truly means to be Georgia Southern Eagles. Please take every measure to take care of yourselves during this time and know that your well-being is our highest priority as well. Our best, TaJuan Wilson, Ed.D., Associate Vice President for Inclusive Excellence and Chief Diversity Officer and Shay Little, Ph.D.,

Vice President for Student Affairs

The university said it will hold Virtual Community Listening Sessions with Dr. TaJuan Wilson, Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence and Chief Diversity Officer.

The sessions will be broken into student, staff and faculty sessions.

Student session Tuesday, June 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Staff session Tuesday, June 9 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Faculty session Monday, June 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.



Learn more about the planned sessions from the graphic below.

On Thursday, the Nu Kappa chapter of Chi Omega at Georgia Southern also issued a statement regarding offensive posts. The sorority issued the following statement on social media Thursday, announcing that a member, who was not directly named, is no longer involved with the chapter:

“Chi Omega was alerted to an abhorrent and racially insensitive photo that was posted on social media by of one of our members at Georgia Southern University. While it is not clear when this photo was taken, regardless of the timeframe, the image and caption used are inexcusable, inconsistent with our values in every way, and we immediately moved to revoke her membership. Chi Omega asks our Sisters to condemn words and acts of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We encourage our members to speak out against acts of racism and educate themselves on the issues at hand. Chi Omega is proud to represent women of varied racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, and our chapters embrace women from all walks of life.” Nu Kappa chapter of Chi Omega

News 3 has reached out to Jennifer Wise, Director of Communications at the university. Wise sent the following statement from GS:

“Georgia Southern University officials are aware of these social media posts. To be clear, these posts do not reflect Georgia Southern University’s values or our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where every individual feels a sense of respect and belonging. Consistent with our new student orientation process, we will ensure that all students entering Georgia Southern this fall are educated on the importance of our shared values and the expectation that each of us play an integral role in achieving inclusive excellence.” Georgia Southern University

News 3 is working to learn more about the situation.