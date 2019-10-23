Georgia Southern Homecoming 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – This week Georgia Southern celebrates their homecoming.
The week-long observance plays host to thousands of Georgia Southern alumni, current students and community members. The celebration includes a variety of special events, reunions, social gatherings and even a parade.
The homecoming game is Saturday against New Mexico State.
See below for a full list of events and activities during homecoming.
Click here for a full list of events and activities happening during Homecoming 2019