Georgia Southern Homecoming 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – This week Georgia Southern celebrates their homecoming.

The week-long observance plays host to thousands of Georgia Southern alumni, current students and community members. The celebration includes a variety of special events, reunions, social gatherings and even a parade.

The homecoming game is Saturday against New Mexico State.

See below for a full list of events and activities during homecoming.

