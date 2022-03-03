SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been one week since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, leaving 1 million people to leave the country to seek refuge, according to the United Nations.

An expert in Eastern European politics and military strategy anticipates it possibly could be the largest war in Europe since World War II.

“There were dozens of ways to address Russia’s concerns and avoid the conflict,” said Dr. Jacek Lubecki, a professor at Georgia Southern University. “And Russia chose the path of war.”

Lubecki explained tensions between the two countries have been building since 2014.

“A Russia-supported and pro-Russian government of Ukraine fell and was replaced by a more pro-Western leaning government of Ukraine,” he said. “President Putin of Russa’s reaction to those events was to invade and annex certain territories of Ukraine, specifically Crimea.”

This time, Putin claims troops are invading to protect the independence of two breakaway republics of Ukraine, Lubecki explained.

Born in Poland, Lubecki’s parents lived through World War II and say this feels like an eerily similar situation. While the war may be happening thousands of miles away, he said the effects will be felt everywhere.

“Global stock markets are shaking and there’s increasing talks of a global recession, so economic effects are dramatic, global and can not be underestimated,” Lubecki said. “We’re going to see the largest refugee crisis in Europe and perhaps in the world since I think World War II.”

Lubecki said the conflict is also having an effect on the global energy and wheat markets.

As the situation continues to develop, mental health professionals say watching it from afar can cause secondary traumatic stress. They encourage people to monitor their emotions, limit media consumption and engage in positive activities.

“It is absolutely normal to feel sad, to feel increased amounts of anxiety or stress during this time,” said Phylicia Anderson of the Gateway Community Service Board. “Especially when we are seeing individuals in very unfortunate times in their lives where we may not be able to directly impact or do anything about it.”