SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three professors at Georgia Southern University have been awarded a $190,000 contract for an Andersonville National Historic Site project that will have them working with the National Park Services (NPS).

This contract will allow associate professors Heidi Altman, Ph.D., Jennifer Sweeney Tookes, Ph.D., and Ryan McNutt, Ph.D., with the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences to perform an ethnographic overview and assessment of the cultural resources associated with the Andersonville National Historic Site.

“Our project will add the Native American component to the interpretation of Andersonville, as well as bolstering existing information and interpretations of African American and Andersonville descendant communities,” said Altman. “Understanding the places, features and landscapes that are significant to people about this site will allow the NPS to manage the site most effectively.”

The three professors will gather interviews with site neighbors, site users, and historically and traditionally associated communities. The interviews will serve as a way to better understand how the national historic site is viewed and what types of culturally significant resources it encompasses. They will also document the significance of specific locations and features onsite.

“A central goal of anthropology is to make space for voices that might not be represented,” said Sweeney Tookes. “This collaboration with the National Park Service allows us to identify people whose histories and cultures have been, or still are, entangled with this space, and to make sure that their stories are included in future NPS endeavors.”

Student research will play a significant role in the project as both undergraduate and graduate students will be brought in to work on anthropological research and other experiential learning activities.

“The impact we all hope to have on our students is to provide opportunities for them to learn, grow and experience real world examples of how anthropology can be applied outside academia in a host of different ways,” said McNutt. “They’ll also impact the project through the individuals they’ll meet and with the stories they’ll hear. This will build a stronger, more nuanced narrative. They’ll bring to this project the energy, creativity and work ethic that has seen a vast majority of our students succeed after graduation.”