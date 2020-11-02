Georgia Southern celebrates homecoming with virtual parade, some in-person events

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University is celebrating homecoming with the “Soaring 20s” on its three campuses through Nov. 7.

“Homecoming is the most school-spirited time of the year, and this one will definitely be the most unique one that we’ve ever had,” said Memory Littles, director of student activities. “The Office of Student Activities and the University Programming Board have made the most concerted effort to still offer some of our more largely attended, long-standing traditions such as the Doo-Dah Dance and Step Show and the Homecoming Parade, but health and safety are our top priorities. While we are not able to offer the larger-scaled programs in person, we have found some excitingly innovative ways to still have a great week.”

Larger events, such as the homecoming parade, will be virtual this year. However, there will still be some in-person events including a glow party at the Russell Union Rotunda in Statesboro and a performance by an illusionist on the Armstrong Campus.

“For our in-person events, we have increased our security measures, which include tons of Do Right signage and a pre-registration process which enables us to collect data on attendees, in the event that contact tracing is necessary,” Littles said. “Students are also required to complete a health screening on the day of the event via the LiveSafe App, attesting that they feel well, are not exhibiting symptoms of and have not been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The university says alumni will have plenty of opportunities to get involved with homecoming this year.

“We’re bringing fun and engaging events for Homecoming to our alumni,” said Ava Edwards, director of alumni relations. “Yesterday, alumni participated in a virtual paint party sponsored by alumni-owned business Sips-n-Strokes, and later this week they can take a virtual tour of the campuses and play virtual trivia. We’re also excited to host a homecoming pregame band party that will be live streamed for alumni to enjoy from their own tailgates at home.”

Littles said that she wants the “Soaring 20s” homecoming to be one of the most memorable, but for the right reasons.

“We want to ensure that students are still able to disconnect, have fun and experience campus life, but we have to be responsible and execute things in a safe way so that we can continue bringing life to our campuses,” she said.

For more information and a complete list of homecoming events, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/homecoming.