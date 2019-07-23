Georgia Southern building closed due to asbestos risk

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Math/Physics building at Georgia Southern has been closed due to “a potential release of asbestos materials,” university officials say.

A Georgia Southern spokesperson said the discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday during a routine HVAC repair. The Math/Physics building was immediately evacuated and closed for further inspection.

Meanwhile, summer classes taking place in the building have been relocated as air monitoring is underway.

Testing will determine when the building will reopen, university officials said.