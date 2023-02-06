SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University has budgeted $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras and video technology.

According to the university, camera upgrades will create an interconnected network of cameras across the region.

Officials plan to update from an analog to a digital platform in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville. New cameras will also be placed at campus entrances.

According to Georgia Southern, these upgrades will contribute to a network of more than 1,800 video cameras across its three campuses.

“This upgrade allows us to add more cameras, extend our reach, add storage and searching capabilities and better integrate our cameras into other video surveillance networks in use by local law enforcement,” stated Georgia Southern University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “This is a major step forward in our ongoing work to keep our campus safe.”

Georgia Southern will upgrade to Flock cameras, which the university says are motion-activated and record license plate numbers of any vehicle that comes into hall parking lots. This will allow law enforcement to search through vehicle details, looking for any cars that fit a certain profile in the event of a crime.

Officials say the project will begin in the coming weeks and should wrap up by the start of the fall semester.