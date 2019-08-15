Georgia Southern adds more shuttle departures to Statesboro, Armstrong campus route

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern just announced a new shuttle route between Statesboro and Amstrong that will add more stops and accommodate more students.

On July 27, WSAV’s Khalil Maycock reported the new schedule would include two round trips a day from campus to campus. On Monday, the university added four more stops to the route.

Here is the updated departure schedule and the campus it departs from:

Statesboro — 6:45 a.m.

Armstrong — 8:15 a.m.

Statesboro — 9:45 a.m.

Armstrong — 11:15 a.m.

Statesboro — 1:30 p.m.

Armstrong — 3:00 p.m.

Statesboro — 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong — 6:00 p.m.

The shuttle departs from the Russell Union on the Statesboro campus and from the Sports Center parking lot near the Student Union on Savannah’s Armstrong campus.

The shuttles are completely free for students and faculty and transport on a first-come, first-served basis.