Georgia Sens. Loeffler and Perdue: We need to get out the vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s two Republican senators crisscrossed the state Monday in an effort to get out the vote and warning about what a possible “blue wave” would mean for the Peach State.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing a long list of opponents in a special election for the seat to which she was appointed earlier this year. That not only includes Democrats but Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

Loeffler told reporters Monday that she is the “most conservative senator in the U.S. Senate and that she has voted with President Trump 100 percent of the time.”

She urged voters to turn out Tuesday and said there can be no doubt about the importance of this election.

“It’s vitally important that Georgians get out and vote Tuesday,” said Loeffler. “The American Dream is on the ballot, there’s a stark choice here.”

“It’s important that we continue to send political outsiders to Washington who are business people that know how to create jobs.”

Sen. David Perdue traveled to eight cities Monday, including Savannah, and sent a clear message to voters. He says Democrats would not be good for Georgia.

“The differences in this presidential election and senatorial elections are draconian,” said Perdue. “If you look at the democratic agenda, it is a socialist agenda.”

Perdue said Democrats would defund police and socialize health care. He is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who coincidentally has made health care a major issue of his campaign, saying that Perdue wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and take away health care for millions during a pandemic.

Perdue defended the Trump administration in terms of recovery from COVID. “There’s no secret who knows how to run this economy and beat COVID and get our economy back to normal,” said Perdue.

“We have to get out the vote, we cannot let President Trump down,” he added.

Perdue says Election Day is typically when Republicans come out in force to the polls. He says his campaign is counting on that.

“If you believe in America, if you believe this is the right path, then please get out and vote,” said Perdue.