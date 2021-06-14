Georgia Secretary of State defends new election law, 2020 results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the state’s new election law Monday despite controversy and several lawsuits surrounding the new legislation.

Raffensperger says the law allows for continued early voting.

“We actually encourage and allow (now) an additional day of early voting, so we have 17 days of early voting up from 16 that are mandatory,” said Raffensperger. “Then any county that wants to can have Sunday voting. Our number of days puts us at the top of any national comparison periods.”

He also defended a portion of the law that will now require a more explicit way to verify a voter’s identity before casting a ballot, especially in terms of requesting an absentee. It requires a driver’s license or state ID.

“Also, it gives people that aren’t voting absentee, or if they are voting absentee, they know that everyone had a driver’s license number or some secure way of being identified that will help restore confidence,” said Raffensperger.

While looking toward the future, the secretary said continued speculation about the November 2020 election keeps eroding confidence in the process.

He says the three hand recounts and hundreds of hours of work prove that Georgia’s election results are accurate and that Dominion voting machines worked as they should have.

“Having those paper ballots answered questions, it proved, first of all, that the machines were accurate and that machines never flipped any votes,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger tweeted recently about concerns regarding threats that are still being made to election officials and election workers.

“It’s really appalling when you think that election people, poll workers and election directors have been threatened,” he said. “This has happened in both red counties and blue counties. People were followed during the election. People need to understand that poll workers live in your community.”

Raffensperger also responded to information that threats are still being leveled against his family — but says he is firm in running for a second term.

“We’ve already talked about that as a family, and we understand that there are always these elements out here,” he said. “What is really discouraging is that we really need to hold our sides accountable. Our politicians need to have that personal integrity to hold their side accountable.”

Raffensperger was recently censured by the Georgia GOP, but he says there’s more work to do in a second term. He said his office is working daily to build confidence in the election process and fight disinformation on social media.