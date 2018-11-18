Georgia Secretary of State certifies election results, Kemp addresses citizens

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn A. Crittenden certified the election results of the November 6 General Election.

According to the office, in accordance with judicial orders and state law, counties have submitted their certified election results.

Saturday, Brian Kemp addressed the people of Georgia.

"We are pleased that the process is formally over with now. Hard-working Georgians, including those in this room, are now ready to move forward. It's time to leave the divisive politics of the past behind us and focus on Georgia's bright and promising future," says Kemp.

"I humbly ask for citizens of this great state to stand with me in the days ahead. Together we will realize the opportunities and tackle the challenges that we have before us. We will be a state that puts hard working Georgians first, no matter what their zip code or where they live," he says.