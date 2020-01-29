Georgia seaports set new record cargo volumes in 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s seaports are reporting record cargo volumes that moved across their docks in the 2019 calendar year.

The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that the state-operated ports in Savannah and Brunswick handled 38.5 million tons of total cargo last year, beating the previous year’s volume by more than 4%.

The Port of Savannah also moved a record 4.6 million container units of cargo, up 5.6% from last year.

Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch says Georgia is still seeing growth from larger ships using the expanded Panama Canal.

He said the Trump administration’s recent trade deal with China should mean an increase in exports of poultry and other agricultural goods from Georgia.