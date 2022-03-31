SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The State of Georgia will pay nearly $5 million to the widow of a Screven County man killed by a state patrol trooper.

Julian Lewis, 60, was shot and killed by GSP Trooper Jacob Thompson in August 2020. A year and a half after Lewis’ death, his family is still looking for justice. Attorneys said they hope the settlement brings the family a step closer to that, but it’s bittersweet.

“There’s no amount of money that can right this wrong,” said Andrew Lampros, partner at Hall & Lampros in Atlanta. “You can’t put money on a human life. But there’s some sense, we hope, of relief that we will not be engaged in a lengthy and contentious civil litigation.”

Betty Lewis, Julian’s wife, will now receive $4.8 million from the state over the death of her husband. Attorneys said that exceeds the maximum under the Georgia Torts Claim Act and is the largest tort settlement in state history dating back to 1990, according to records.

The settlement comes almost 10 months after a grand jury decided not to indict the former trooper involved in his death.

According to investigators, Thompson attempted to pull Lewis over for a broken tail light while driving on a gravel road. When Lewis didn’t stop, investigators said the officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the man’s vehicle before shooting and killing him.

“Julian Lewis’ life mattered,” said Akil Secret, Lampros’ co-counsel. “The fact that the grand jury in Screven County did not return an indictment in this case is also an indication of how woefully broken our justice system is with respect to the kind of conduct they permit of police officers.”

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Safety shows 59% of incidents involving use of force occurred with Black people, which is higher than any other demographic, according to the department’s most recent report.

Attorneys said they hope the settlement sends a message to law enforcement that their actions can have legal consequences. They’d also like to see departmental changes.

“One, in particular, is the fact that the Georgia State Patrol does not equip its officers with body cams,” Lampros said. “The facts of this case, there would be no dispute — we don’t think there is a dispute anyways — but there would be none had this officer had on a body cam, not just a dash cam.”

The Lewis family and attorneys are still fighting for that dashboard camera video to be released. Officials said they can’t do that yet, as it’s still part of an ongoing investigation.

Lampros said if the settlement wasn’t reached, they would have then filed a lawsuit against the state.