SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 4,000 customers are without power in Savannah and surrounding areas as of Thursday night, according to Georgia Power’s outage map.

Officials say they expect to have 95% of customers restored no later than 8 p.m. Friday.

They noted that power has been restored for three senior facilities in the area. Georgia Power had to make repairs to overhead lines, primary wires and power poles in multiple locations.

“Hurricane Idalia was an incredibly destructive storm and our teams have been working safely, non-stop, and as quickly as possible to restore power to thousands of customers across Savannah,” said Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft.

To track outages and restoration times in your area, visit Georgia’s Power outage map here.