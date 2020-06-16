Georgia Power offering payment plan for pandemic recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Power is offering a special payment program to help customers who may have accumulated past-due balances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who enroll for the plan will be able to pay those balances over a six-month period, between October 2020 and March 2021, with no late fees.

The company has also extended the suspension of disconnections until July 15.

“We recognize that our customers across the state have endured an extraordinary burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Service. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission as we work to help our customers navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Customers already enrolled in PrePay with past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have 25 percent of their payments go toward their outstanding balance.

Georgia Power says customers not enrolled in PrePay can sign up by July 15 with no deposit to take advantage of the plan.

No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid through PrePay before April 2021.

To sign up for a special payment plan, visit here or call 1-888-660-5890.