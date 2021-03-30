Georgia Ports Authority worker killed in equipment accident

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Ports Authority worker was killed last week in an equipment accident.

According to the GPA, the worker died after the accident involving a rubber-tired gantry crane at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.

The worker was a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1475.

“The Georgia Ports Authority would like to extend its condolences and concern to the worker’s family and his brothers and sisters of the International Longshoremen’s Association,” a statement from the authority reads.

The GPA Police Department is investigating the death.