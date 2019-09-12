Georgia Ports Authority plans to double capacity, expand on Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During the 2019 Savannah State of the Ports Address, port officials detailed successes from the past year and expansions for the future.

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) Executive Director Griff Lynch announced plans to double capacity at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to 11 million twenty-foot equivalent container units per year.

Lynch also laid out the GPA’s plans to establish a new container port across the Savannah River channel on Hutchinson Island.

The GPA also announced that expansions and new business from the fiscal year that ended in June accounted for nearly $5 billion in investment and 12,000 jobs across Georgia.

News 3’s Martin Staunton will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6 on-air and online.