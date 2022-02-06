Georgia police departments receive grants for training program, total $5.6M statewide

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that she will launch another campaign to take on Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, to become the nation’s first Black woman governor. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Police departments in Georgia are getting a boost to their budgets to help with officer training. Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the 46 grants that total $5.6 million, through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.

“We are committed to providing our brave law enforcement officers the specialized training and resources they need to keep Georgians safe,” Kemp said. “This grant program will help pay for essential training — including in use of force and de-escalation — for state and local law enforcement officers to ensure they are prepared for whatever they may encounter while protecting their communities.”

Locally, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will receive more than $32,000 and the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police Department will receive more than $46,000. The Statesboro Police Department will rake in nearly $117,000 and the Long County Sheriff’s Office will get a nearly $78,000 boost for the training program.

Last year the following local police departments received funding:

Evans County Sheriff’s Office

Garden City Police Department

Glynn County Police Department

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department

Screven County Sheriff’s Office

Statesboro Police Department

Sylvania Police Department

Lawmakers approved the continuation of the grant program during its 2021 legislative session. Kemp says the program is designed to fund scenario-based, hands-on training for police officers in de-escalation and use of force.

This round of grants also included Crisis Intervention Training and Officer Mental Health as priority areas.

“Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” said Jay Neal, CJCC Executive Director.