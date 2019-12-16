Yang Yang the giant panda picks Peach Bowl winner

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Yang Yang, a 22-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, predicted the winner of this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between Oklahoma and LSU.

On Monday, Yang Yang went into his habitat about found two identical boxes painted with the team logos and made his pick. He chose No. 4 Oklahoma to take the win.

We’ll find out if Yang Yang made the right prediction when the Oklahoma Sooners take on the LSU Tigers on Dec. 28 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Yang Yang is a part of Zoo Atlanta’s most signficant long-term investments in wildlife conservation, zoo officials say. Fewer than 1,900 giant pandas remain in the wild, and more than 1,200 live inside nature reserves.