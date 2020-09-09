Yang Yang the giant panda celebrates 23rd birthday in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Yang Yang the giant panda at Zoo Atlanta turned 23 years old on Wednesday.

To celebrate, the Giant Panda Care Team created an ice “cake” filled with bamboo leaves and scented with Yang Yang’s two favorite scents: Tabasco and Listerine. Other treats included two smaller ice snacks shaped into the numbers 2 and 3, a “candle” made of sugarcane and topped with sweet potatoes, and a birthday box full of leafeater biscuits.

Yang Yang’s birthday marks the tail end of giant panda birthday season at Zoo Atlanta, concluding two weeks of celebrations for the black and white bears. Yang Yang’s female counterpart, Lun Lun, turned 23 on Aug. 25, and his twin daughters, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, turned 4 on Sept. 3.

Zoo Atlanta is one of only three zoos in the U.S. to house giant pandas, which face numerous threats in the wild. Fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in the wild in China’s Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces. Of these, more than 1,200 live inside nature reserves, and eight of these reserves have been supported by Zoo Atlanta.

Although the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) downgraded the species’ status from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2016, Zoo Atlanta says giant pandas remain heavily reliant on conservation programs.

You can keep up with Yang Yang, Lun Lun, and the twins on Zoo Atlanta’s PandaCam.

While Yang Yang’s birthday celebration was aired virtually this year, Zoo Atlanta is open daily with new protocols and procedures in place to promote wellness and prevent the spread of COVID-19.